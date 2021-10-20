Police say car crash did not kill Selma man

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police believe a man who was found dead after a car crash did not die in the collision but instead was killed.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a car crash in the area of McCall and Mountain View avenues in Selma. When officers arrived they found a 2002 Toyota Corolla in a ditch. Inside, police say the man in his early 60s was found dead.

Investigators say the “nature of his injuries were not consistent with a traffic collision.” Detectives say the victim is known to park in the area where his vehicle was discovered to sleep.

According to officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s office, neither a motive nor a person of interest has been discovered in the case and detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.