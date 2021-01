FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- A passenger was killed while the driver suspected of driving under the influence was injured in a solo vehicle crash that occurred just after midnight Saturday along Highway 168 in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers around 12:30 a.m. received a report of a solo vehicle injury crash westbound on the 168 Freeway near Shields Avenue, said spokesman Mike Salas. Emergency crews found an overturned 1997 Volvo occupied by two people on the right shoulder of the freeway.