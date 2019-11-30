Police respond to downtown Fresno after man found aboard bus with gunshot wound

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers responded to downtown Fresno Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a man with a gunshot wound aboard a Fresno Area Express bus, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The incident was reported to law enforcement around 1 p.m. while the bus was in the area of Van Ness Avenue and Fresno Street, Lt. Carl McKnight said. The bus is currently stopped in the middle of the street while officers piece together what happened.

This story will be updated.

