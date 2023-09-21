FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Safety is always a priority, and the Fresno Police Department says they are taking the next steps in prioritizing the safety of bicyclist and pedestrian safety this weekend.

The Fresno Police Department says they will conduct a traffic safety operation focusing on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

Police say violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide the right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians, or failing to stop for signs and signals.

The Fresno Police Department offers steps that drivers and pedestrians can take to greatly reduce the risk of getting injured or in a crash:

Pedestrians

Be predictable. Use crosswalks, when available.

Take notice of approaching vehicles and practice due care.

Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

Be visible. Make it easy for drivers to see you – wear light colors, and reflective material and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when it is harder to see, or when

crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.

Drivers

Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

Bicyclists

Obey traffic laws, use hand signals, use lights at night (front white light and rear red reflector), and wear a helmet.

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

Avoid the door zone: do not ride too close to parked cars.

If there’s a bike lane, use it, unless making a left turn, passing, or approaching a place where a right turn is allowed.

Yield to pedestrians. Bicyclists must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians within marked crosswalks or within unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

This traffic safety operation will be on September 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.