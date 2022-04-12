CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person died a day after being detained by officers in Clovis last month, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Clovis police responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. on March 24th about an adult acting erratically in an apartment complex.

Police say they do not know where the call came from, and do not know if the call came from the apartment complex on the 200 block of West Alamos Avenue. Police say they also do not know if the caller and the person acting erratically had any sort of relationship.

Police say when they went inside the apartment they found an adult inside who was combative. While the adult was being detained, police say the adult had a medical episode.

Medical personnel and officers say they provided aid to the individual until they were taken to a hospital.

The individual was pronounced dead the following day according to police.

The Fresno County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy, but the cause of death is still unknown at this time according to police.

The Clovis Police Department say they are also doing their own internal investigation into the incident.

The responding officers were wearing body cameras, and the video captured will be included int he investigation according to police.

Clovis police say no officers have been put on administrative leave at this time and the name of the individual has not been released at this time.