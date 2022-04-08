MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) -A woman is dead after an on-duty Merced police officer struck her on Thursday night, according to Merced Police Department. The incident happened at 10:00 P.M. at the intersection of G and 15th Streets. The California Highway Patrol is now handling the investigation.

Police say she was walking in the roadway when the patrol car was driving south on the 1400 block of G Street.

“This is a very tragic type of situation. We’re very sympathetic and our condolences go out to all that are involved,” said Lt. Daniel Dabney with Merced PD.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance cameras at Lee’s Food market across the street caught the entire incident. In the footage, someone is seen falling on the ground after the patrol car drives through.

“There’s a lot of homeless people that travel back and forth and there’s not enough lighting,” the store clerk said, adding he’s seen a lot of accidents at this intersection.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified the victim yet. Lt. Dabney says the driver was veteran Police Officer Chase Wilson.

“He’s been with our police department for five years,” he said. Wilson is on paid administrative leave.

“And we will be doing the administrative investigation looking for any policy violations here in the city,” said Dabney.

There are no crosswalks at the G St. and 15th St. intersection.

When asked about how officers handle driving while monitoring their patrol computers, Lt. Dabney says, “There is definitely training that is involved with the officers in multitasking.”