POLICE: Parolee arrested after running from cops, slamming into 2 vehicles in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have arrested a wanted parolee who rammed his car into two vehicles while running from police on Wednesday night, according to Clovis police officials.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Clovis Police Department were working with state parole agents to take Dennis Barnes, 36, into custody near Bullard Avenue and Highway 41.

According to police, as officials were working to arrest Barnes, he rammed his car into another vehicle and was able to escape officers in the area.

As authorities were chasing him, authorities say Barnes ended up crashing into another vehicle at Sierra Avenue and First Street before leaving the scene.

Officers say as police were searching for Barnes they found his vehicle abandoned near Bullard Avenue and Highway 41 with him nowhere to be found.

Clovis police officials say thanks to residential tips, Barnes was located and arrested in Fresno overnight with the assistance of K9 Jax.

According to officers, Barnes was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges including parole violation, evading officers and assault with a deadly weapon.