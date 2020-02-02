Police: One man shot in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Police Department are looking for a gunman who shot a man outside an apartment complex in southeast Fresno on Saturday night.

Authorities say they responded to a nearby area of Holloway and Eugenia Avenues.

Police say a 19-year-old was outside waiting for a marijuana delivery when a car pulled up in front of him when the passenger inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and fired.

One of the bullets went through the victim’s arm and into his chest, according to police.

“What officers are doing now is going door-to-door seeing if they can pick up surveillance videos that may have captured the vehicle as it drove by and we’ll take the investigation from there,” Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department said.

Authorities say the victim is in stable condition.

No other details were available.

