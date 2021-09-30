POLICE: One dead, another injured in head-on crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died and another is suffering from major injuries after a vehicle crash took place Thursday morning, according to CHP officials.

Just before 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to Avenue Seven, just west of Highway 99 regarding a major injury traffic collision in Madera.

Officials say the crash was a head-on collision between a silver Chevy pickup and a white Honda Civic.

According to CHP, the driver of the pickup was driving westbound at an undetermined speed on Avenue Seven when they crossed over into the eastbound lane, striking the Honda Civic.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Honda Civic was airlifted to a local trauma center with major injuries.

Officers also say a dog was rescued from the back of the Chevy pickup and had no injuries as a result of the crash.

CHP says that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash on behalf of the Honda Civic, but the Chevy pickup is still under investigation.