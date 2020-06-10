Police officer makes refreshing delivery for a youth football team

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A random act of kindness for a youth football team practicing outside in the heat Tuesday.

The team was doing drills at the Frank H. Ball community center and was treated to a Gatorade delivery by a Fresno Police officer patrolling the area.

Coach Calvin Ervin Jr. says the team was surprised by the kind gesture.

“He came out smiling, talking to the boys. He saw them out working hard so he wanted to show them some appreciation – some love. I think he knew it was hot outside so he went to the store and hooked them up.”

The team applauded the officer and thanked him for the refreshment. The officer remained anonymous.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.