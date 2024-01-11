FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Fresno Police Department lost consciousness following an arrest in the city on Thursday, according to officials.

Officers say that shortly after 1 p.m. they were called about a suspicious person in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Peach Avenue. When they arrived they found someone who had warrants for their arrest and arrested the individual.

According to police, as one of the officers was transporting the person he started feeling ill and pulled to the side near Kings Canyon Road and Winery Avenue. The officer was given Narcan, was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

It is unknown what substance the officer was exposed to. The identities of those involved were not officially released.