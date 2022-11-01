FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police officer driving in southeast Fresno found a man who was shot, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the officer was in the area of Church and Chestnut avenues around 11:00 p.m. and saw two men having an argument.

The 31-year-old victim told officers that he had been shot twenty minutes earlier in the area of Chestnut and Butler avenues.

Police say they discovered a crime scene near Liberty and Chestnut avenues. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.