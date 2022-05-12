FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The week of May 15 through May 21 has been proclaimed Police Officer Appreciation Week. To celebrate the occasion, a local pizzeria treated Fresno police officers to lunch on Wednesday.

Officials from The Curry Pizza Company and the American Sikh Sangat said they wanted to thank law enforcement officers for serving the community.

“We just appreciate all the work that Fresno Police Department does for us,” said Manwinder Grewal with the American Sikh Sangat. “That is why we’re just out here with the help of Curry Pizza Company handing out free pizzas for lunch.”

More than 250 boxes of pizza were served Wednesday.