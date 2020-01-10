Police motorcycle officer seriously injured after a crash outside Fresno’s CRMC

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A motorcycle officer is seriously injured after a crash outside Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded to the scene at Fresno and R Streets around 9.30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call that a Fresno Police motorcycle officer had been struck.

“The [other] vehicle made a left hand turn to pull into the CRMC area and struck the motor,” said Lt. Bill Dooley.

The injured officer was transported to the hospital and is listed in a serious condition.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

