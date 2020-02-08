Police: Man with pink painted face steals store register

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police Department is investigating a robbery in Central Fresno involving a man who officers say had a pink painted face.

The store owner of Penny Wise Gas Station near Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street told police that on Friday around 9:10 p.m a man with face paint went into the store and became disruptive.

Authorities say the man grabbed items from the store including the register.

The owners told authorities they recognized the man who is mentally ill and known around the neighborhood before he entered the business and took money out of the register as a precaution.

Police say the suspect left on foot with the stolen property.

The store owner told authorities they do not plan on not pressing charges.

