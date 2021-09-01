POLICE: Man wanted for vehicle burglary, muliple other crimes

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a man who is wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries and unauthorized use of a debit/credit card, according to the Clovis Police officers.

Officers say, Ryan Marshall, 31, has four open cases with the Clovis Police Department and was last seen in Fresno.

Marshall is described by police as 5 feet 7 inches, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Marshall’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800 or to submit a tip through their free mobile app Clovis PD Mobile.