Merced, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was using a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 8:45 p.m. near M Street and Olive Avenue, a man believed to be in his 70s was using the crosswalk on M Street.

A vehicle was heading East on Olive Avenue and made a right turn, hitting the man, according to police.

The man was injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police say the vehicle that was involved stayed on the scene. Investigators say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a part in this crash.