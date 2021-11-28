POLICE: Man struck and killed after being hit by vehicle in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car in Clovis on Saturday night, according to Clovis police officials.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injury collision on Bullard Avenue east of Temperance Avenue. Upon arrival, police say they found a man in the roadway along with a vehicle and driver near the area.

Authorities say the man, identified as Sidney Carpenter, 57 of Clovis, died at the scene due to his injuries.

The Clovis Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the crash and say the driver was traveling eastbound on Bullard Avenue just east of Temperance Avenue when the collision occurred. Police say Carpenter appeared to be crossing Bullard Avenue from north to south when he was hit.

Authorities say Carpenter had not crossed the street in a marked crosswalk.

According to officials, the driver remained on scene and has been cooperative with officers throughout the investigation. At this time, officers do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.