POLICE: Man startles family while searching for help after he says he was shot near Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man desperately searching for help in a Fresno neighborhood after he claims he was shot has been hospitalized, police say.

Around 3:33 p.m., a resident in the area of Ninth Street and Dakota Avenue in Southeast Fresno called police to report a man banging loudly on her garage. The woman barricaded herself inside a bedroom in the house.

When police arrived, they say they found an adult male in his 30s claiming to have been shot. Investigators say they did find a bleeding wound in the man’s ankle, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators were not yet able to substantiate his claims of being shot near tents by a canal, but police say they have confirmed that the man was not attempting to break into the house.

Police say the family inside the house is fine but a bit rattled by the situation.

