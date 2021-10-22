POLICE: Man shot in face in southeast Fresno, detectives investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face on Friday night in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno police officials.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of McKenzie Avenue after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

Police say the victim is a 31-year-old man and that he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say witnesses saw the victim stumbling back from a brown pickup truck after hearing the gunshot go off.

Fresno police are describing the suspect vehicle as a brown pickup that fled eastbound on McKenzie Avenue towards Jackson Avenue after the shooting occurred.

Detectives are currently at the scene looking for potential witnesses and surveillance footage that may help them locate the suspect.

According to officials, the victim was conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital, but there is no update on his condition at this time.

