POLICE: Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday afternoon, according to Merced police officers.

Just before 6:00 p.m., police say a 44-year-old man was struck by a silver Ford Focus near the intersection of Yosemite Parkway and Almond Avenue in Merced.

Police responding to the incident say the driver of the Ford was a 20-year-old woman who stayed on scene to cooperate with investigators after the collision occurred.

According to officers, the man died on scene due to his injuries and authorities have yet to release his identity.

Merced police officials say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Calcagno at (209) 388-7718 or by email at Calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.

