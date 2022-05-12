TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead in the middle of an Exeter road Thursday morning, police say.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a man who was unconscious near the intersection of F and King street.

When investigators arrived they determined that the man was dead and they suspect that foul play was involved in his death. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police are contacting the unidentified man’s family before releasing his name to the public. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at (559) 592-3103.