POLICE: Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man drove himself to the hospital Thursday evening after police say he was shot in southeast Fresno following a traffic incident.

Police say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. near Butler and East Avenue.

Police say a 42-year-old man was in the car with his wife when he was trying to make a turn. But another car made an illegal turn at the same time and blocked him off.

The suspect got into a verbal argument with the victim, and as the victim began to drive off he heard several gunshots before realizing he had been shot in the thigh.

The victim immediately drove out of the area and was able to transport himself to CRMC, he is receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot that went to his left thigh.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a man in a 49ers jersey in a brown Hyundai sedan with tinted windows.