POLICE: Man dies after drowning in residential pool in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after drowning in a residential pool Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Fruit and Herndon avenues around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call for medical aid.

Upon arrival, police say a 27-year-old man had been pulled out of a pool by family members who had found him moments earlier.

Officials say the man had been in the pool for several hours and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

According to authorities, the man was last seen by family members yesterday night.

Fresno Police say detectives are currently at the residence investigating the incident and no signs of foul play or criminal activity have been detected at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the subject.