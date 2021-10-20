POLICE: Man dies after being punched, knocked unconscious in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say a man has died after being punched and knocked unconscious earlier this month, according to Visalia police officials.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, police responded to the 5500 block of West Sunnyside for reports of a battery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man unconscious and had him transported to a local hospital where they say he was in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives say throughout the investigation they learned that the suspect, 50-year-old John Vincent, was intoxicated and involved in an argument with the victim. According to officials, Vincent punched the victim, knocking him to the ground, before fleeing from the area.

Visalia police officials say at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, they learned the victim had died due to his injuries. Authorities say about an hour and a half later, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Gang Unit located Vincent and placed him into custody without incident.

According to police, Vincent was booked for homicide. Officials have yet to release any details about the victim’s identity.