POLICE: Man arrested for taco truck collision that injured two in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man for driving a van into a taco truck and injuring two on Saturday night, according to Fresno police officials.

Officers say Rolando Enrique Alvarenga Aguilar, 45, was arrested at a home in the 4500 block of E. McKenzie Saturday evening following the incident.

Around 7:00 p.m., police arrived at the scene of a van that officials say collided with a taco truck at Maple and Belmont avenues in southwest Fresno.

According to first responders, a man was hit during the crash and was taken to an area hospital where he is in “critical but stable” condition.

Investigators say Aguilar was seen holding a beer can when he got out of the van and then took off. Police also say there were other open containers of alcohol in the van too.

Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department says officers did have some idea that Aguilar was the suspect.

“The registered owner to this particular vehicle who happens to have his cell phone in the vehicle is on court probation for a prior DUI,” Cervantes said. “So there is a strong likelihood that person was potentially the driver.”

A woman was also struck by flying objects from the collision but was treated at the scene, according to police.

Authorities say Aguilar was booked for felony hit and run as well as probation violation. Police say they cannot prove the incident was DUI-related because he was drinking when arrested.