Police: Man arrested for fleeing scene and striking juvenile with vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested in Porterville for striking a juvenile in a bicycle with his vehicle Saturday, according to police.

Porterville Police Department officers responded to the area of 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue at around 5:32 p.m. for a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. The bicyclist was a juvenile who sustained a minor non-life-threatening injury.

The driver was later located in the area of 15000 block of Magnolia Street and identified as 43-year-old, Hector Ceballos out of Porterville

Ceballos was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

