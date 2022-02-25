FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man described as a “violent gang member” is under arrest following a shooting inside a motel room on Tuesday, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

At around 4:00 a.m., police say Santiago Cruz, 33, and another man were involved in a disturbance inside a motel room located near West Shaw and North Golden State avenues.

During the incident, officers say Cruz pointed a shotgun at the other man’s head while the man was running out of the room. The man’s hat was knocked off his head and the pellets from the shotgun grazed him, according to Fresno Police officials.

Authorities say Cruz ran from the scene after the shooting.

Felony Assault detectives who were investigating the scene say they were able to identify Cruz as the shooter and located him on Thursday, in the area of West Beechwood and North College avenues.

According to investigators, Cruz was arrested and booked at the Fresno County Jail for charges on suspicion of the shooting and illegal possession of a firearm.