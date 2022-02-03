POLICE: Man arrested after stabbing, injuring another in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after stabbing another Wednesday night in Visalia, according to Visalia Police Department officers.

Officers said they got a call about a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mineral King Avenue.

When officers arrived they said they found a 25-year-old man stabbed in the torso. Officers in the area said they located and detained the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Joaquin Martinez.

Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.

Martinez was taken into custody and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-trial Facility for attempted homicide, according to officers.