POLICE: Man arrested after evading officers, running into iron gate at Fresno police building

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after attempting to evade police and crashing into the gate of the northwest policing district parking lot on Wednesday night, according to Fresno police officials.

Around 8:00 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding a restraining order violation near the 7000 block of North Fruit.

Officers say the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Jerald Williams, and he was found in the area inside a vehicle when a traffic stop was attempted.

Officials say Williams refused to pull over and led police on a chase as he was driving dangerously through various neighborhoods.

According to police, officers were forced to stop the pursuit due to safety concerns, but an air unit was able to track Williams in his vehicle.

Authorities say as Williams was traveling eastbound on San Jose Street, he drove into a rod iron gate that leads to the northwest policing district station.

Police say Williams also hit three other vehicles, one including a patrol vehicle before colliding into the rod iron gate that secured the opposite end of the police department.

According to officials, Williams continued to drive and made it onto Shaw Avenue before his vehicle broke down as he passed over the center divider.

Officers say Williams was out on bond for a prior domestic violence case and that police are investigating to see if he was under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol following the incident.

According to Fresno police authorities, Williams is currently in custody for felony hit and run, felony evading, and a restraining order violation.