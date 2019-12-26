Police make special Christmas delivery for son of fallen Newman officer

NEWMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officers in the Stanislaus County town of Newman delivered a very special patrol car on Christmas morning for the son a fallen officer.

The Newman Police Department said on Facebook that Ronil Singh told his son that he was going to grow up to be a police officer and that Singh would teach him.

To get his training started early, the Newman Police Officers Association bought Singh’s son his very own patrol car for Christmas and delivered it Christmas morning.

The Police Department thanked a Newman resident who wished to remain anonymous for changing the stickers to model it after Singh’s car.

Singh, 33, a corporal with Newman Police, was shot and killed during a traffic stop the day after Christmas in 2018.

