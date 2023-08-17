FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a Fresno City College Police Officer’s gun—that he lost during a chase around 7 p.m. last night.

Detectives say the officer lost the gun when he fell down near the campus parking structure, while he was assisting Fresno police chase after three teenagers who were involved in stealing a car near campus.

After the officer fell, he got up and began chasing a teen.

After a little while he noticed he no longer had his gun and when he went back to where he fell it was gone.

“It’s a huge safety concern not only for our campus community but also the general public because this is a police-grade weapon it was fully loaded and therefore somewhere out there someone took a police weapon,” said SCCCD Police Chief Jose Flores.

As of Thursday. police have no leads to who took the gun.

“The parking structure, which is a new structure has multiple cameras, but none captured one, the fall, and two, who took the weapon,” Flores continued.

A concerned parent reached out to our station Thursday.

She said her child was never notified that an officer’s gun was missing.

Students only received these two messages:

One at 7:11 p.m. saying there would be officers on campus assisting the Fresno Police Department, and the other at 8:19 p.m. stating police are on campus looking for three juveniles, but the campus is safe.

With the news of the missing gun students are concerned.

“I didn’t know there was a gun missing,” said Student Jack Miller.

“If I would have known there is a gun on the loose, I wouldn’t have come today,” said Karlie Gonzales.

When asked why an alert didn’t go out to students about the missing gun, Chief Flores said they decided to send out a media release instead- hoping the media could reach more people.

That press release came into our newsroom at 10:40 last night.

The chief says the campus is safe and the gun is likely no longer there.

“We don’t believe it is on campus we believe whoever took it left,” said Chief Flores

And now, they are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

“If they voluntarily come and return the weapon no questions asked,” Chief Flores continued.

If the person who took the gun doesn’t turn it in and gets caught with it, they will be arrested.

“If you are in possession of a stolen weapon it is a felony in the state of California,” said Chief Flores.

The name of the officer involved hasn’t been released.

We are told he is a Sergent with the Fresno Police Department who has many years of law enforcement experience.