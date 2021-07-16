Police looking for suspect they say hit and killed man in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police Friday are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who they say hit and killed a man.

On Saturday at approximately 11:50 p.m., investigators say a man was struck and killed by what is being described as an “older model GM pickup truck” on Shields Avenue near West Avenue.

Fresno Police are looking for the suspect, who was caught on camera according to police.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact Detective R. Cegielski at 559-621-5064 or Detective J. Maffei at 559-621-5058. A reward is available for tips that lead to the suspect’s arrest.