Police looking for person who snatched wallet from Clovis store, investigators say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are on the lookout for a person they say took someone’s wallet and failed to return it at a Clovis store in early December.

Clovis police say on Dec. 2, a person accidentally left their wallet at a check stand at a Home Depot in Clovis. According to investigators, the suspect was caught on camera taking the wallet and failing to return it to the owner.

Police are now asking if the public can identify the suspect wanted on suspicion of felony grand theft. If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call Clovis police at (559) 324-2556 regarding case 21-72502.