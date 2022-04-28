MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for two suspects that broke into a Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Merced and stole a coin machine, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 6:15 a.m. officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Mountain Mike’s Pizza on West Olive Avenue.

The suspects used a crowbar to force the store’s door open according to police.

After getting inside the store a coin vending machine with about $400 worth of coins.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Officer Ashley Adame at 209-388-7703 or by email at adamea@cityofmerced.org.