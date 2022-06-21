FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man accused of raping and kidnapping multiple women is now off the streets following his arrest, according to police.

Fresno police believe there are more victims out there, that have yet to come forward.

The three victims were picked up around the same area on Ashlan Avenue and Parkway Drive, and one incident near Pyle Elementary School.

Three different victims of three different ages, ranging in age from 17 to 59. All of them were kidnapped and held against their will, forced to commit sexual acts.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama identified the suspect in a press conference Tuesday, as Ezekiel Lopez, 27.

Lopez would drive around in his tan-colored 2006 Chevy Blazer and ask women if they needed a ride, according to police.

The suspect would either force them into his car, flash his AR-15 style BB-gun, threatened them if they ran away, and in one victim’s case, injected them with methamphetamine, according to Balderrama.

“If you know this part of our city, this is an area where we do, this is a lot of people experiencing homelessness in this area, so the suspect thought them to be easy victims, and that’s why he targeted them,” said Chief Balderrama.

All of the known kidnappings and sexual assaults happened within one week, and according to police, they were all white women.

The first known kidnapping was a 17-year-old girl on Ashlan Avenue and Parkway Drive on May 26th.

“It also has a Lyft sticker on the front windshield on the passenger side. She made the assumption this was an employee working for Lyft,” he said.

Fresno police made contact with the young woman and the suspect while they were together, but she did not say anything to the officers.

“Nothing was said, which really shows the traumatic effects on the victim. Having a police officer there in front of her, she was not coming forward and saying help, I’ve been raped, I’ve been held against my will,” said Balderrama.

Police were able to use surveillance video from two separate locations against the suspect.

A 7-Eleven store on Ashlan and Blackstone, and Pyle Elementary School.

Two separate incidents involving the suspect and his car were caught on camera.

“Definitely we got the right guy, but we do believe there are more victims out there,” concluded Balderrama.

Police confirmed they do have a confession from the suspect. Lopez was arrested on June 16th and was booked on numerous charges.

If you believe you have been a victim, or know of someone who might have been a victim in this case, Fresno PD urges you to call 559-621-2484 and ask for Detective Long.