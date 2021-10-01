Police looking for missing teen girls in Fresno

Photo of Saidee, 13, and Kaydee Hyatt, 15, provided by the Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police alerted the Fresno community Friday to two missing teen girls, and have asked Central Valley residents to keep an eye out for them.

Fresno police are looking for Saidee Hyatt, 13, and Kaydee Hyatt, 15. The teens were last seen on Sunday, Sept. 26 around 2:00 a.m. Police say they were last seen getting into a small SUV near Cedar and Ashlan avenues.

Saidee Hyatt is described as 5’9″ tall, approximately 130 lbs., with long sandy blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with grey sweatpants.

Kaydee Hyatt is described as 5’6″ tall, approximately 120 lbs., with long sandy blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with light-colored shorts.

If you see them, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.