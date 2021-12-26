POLICE: Kings County man arrested after shoving arm into girlfriend’s throat, attempting to stab her

AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and more on Christmas Day, according to Avenal police officials.

Around 12:00 a.m. Saturday, Avenal police responded to the 200 block of Mariposa Street for a welfare check. Police say they received reports that a woman had been seen screaming and crying as she was forced into the residence by a man.

Officers responding to the incident say after investigating they learned Isidro Chavez Solano, 25, had followed his girlfriend home after a domestic dispute earlier that evening.

According to police, Solano, “shoved his forearm into her [his girlfriend’s] throat, choking her for several seconds,” and “shattered the driver’s side window of her vehicle with his hand.”

Authorities say the victim exited the vehicle when Solano confronted her again and tried to stab her multiple times with a knife. Officials say after the victim tried to run away, Solano was able to grab her and drag her approximately 100 feet into the home.

According to officers, a short standoff took place after Solano was located inside the home. Police say he was holding his child when he was arguing with officers and was still armed with the knife during the incident.

Authorities say officers were able to defuse the situation, control Solano and safely remove the child from the situation without force or injuries.

Police say Solano has been booked into the Kings County Jail on the following felony charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Kidnapping

False Imprisionment

Domestic Violence

If you or a loved one are the victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno County at (559) 233-4357 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233. Both hotlines are available 24/7.