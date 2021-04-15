Police K9 Argo’s recovery continues: ‘He so badly wants to return to work’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police K9 who was stabbed multiple times during a call over the weekend continues to recover following veterinary treatment.

According to the police department, four drains were removed from Argo as part of the first phase of his recovery, but his stitches will remain for at least another week.

Argo is described as being in high spirits, despite what happened. In a Facebook post, the police department wrote that ” he so badly wants to return to work” adding that “he will be back to work before we know it.”

