Police investigating vehicle into a building near River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Police is investigating a vehicle into a building near River Park Saturday evening.

Witnesses told officers two cars were racing when one driver lost control and crashed into a Mattress Firm on Blackstone and Nees Avenues.

Police say the driver left the scene and a few miutes later the owner of the car called police to report the car was missing.

Investigators are trying to determine the legitimacy of the call. No injuries were reported.

