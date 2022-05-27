CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 43-year-old Monte Prieto, a popular teacher at Clovis West High School.

Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Nees Avenue after reports of a deceased body were reported.

“At this time we don’t have more information other than that, we have detectives on scene, and they began their investigation,” said Jim Koch, a sergeant with the Clovis Police Department.

The news of Prieto’s death hit the Clovis Unified School District hard as the news of his passing flooded social media.

The district released a statement that read in part,

“Late yesterday, [May 26] we learned of Mr. Monte Prieto, a respected teacher at Clovis West High School since 2004 passed away unexpectedly, this news is heartbreaking to the community, staff, and parents who know and love Mr. Prieto. There are many tears shed today.”

It is not known if Prieto lived at the home where his body was discovered.

The district did not disclose if Prieto was supposed to be on campus the day his body was found.

Classes will end for students on June 3.