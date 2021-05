FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man’s body was found dead in central Fresno early Tuesday morning.

Police say they got a call around 1:30 a.m. near Angus and Orchard avenues of a man lying on the ground who did not appear to be breathing. Officers performed CPR, but the man died.

The man was in his 30’s. He has not been identified. Police say the death is suspicious.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.