Police investigating Snapchat threat made at Tulare High School under screen name ‘Jose’

TULARE, Calif. (KGPE)- Investigators are looking into a potential threat to students at Tulare Western High School made over social media, Tulare police said Friday.

The post was made by someone with the screen name “Jose” through Snapchat.

Police have not released the posting but said the user made threats against children and himself.

Tulare police have begun an investigation in an attempt to find the source, officials said. “We have added additional officers to our schools for added security,” police said in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa says they routed all six available school resource officers to Tulare Western High School Friday morning, but since then they have been sent back to their assigned locations.

The Superintendent of Tulare Joint Union High School District released the following message with regards to the threat at the school:

“Our administration has been working closely with the Tulare Police Department regarding the recent threats at Tulare Western High School. We take all threats seriously which is why we had extra security and police presence on campus. Safety is of utmost importance to our sites and District.“

Anyone with information regarding the original source is encouraged to contact the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.