CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- An investigation is now underway following a possible shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., officials say a ‘possible shooting’ was reported in the area of Willow and Shaw avenues.

Officers are currently searching the area, but say they haven’t found anyone who has been shot at this time.

As the investigation continues, officers have closed southbound Willow Avenue between Barstow and Shaw avenues to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.