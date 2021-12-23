Man shot after pulling fake gun on Fresno police, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Fresno near Woodward Park that occurred Wednesday, investigators say.

According to a news release from the Fresno Police Department, officers responded to calls of an “armed disturbance” at Fort Washington Fitness near Fort Washington and Friant roads in Fresno. The caller said a male in a vehicle brandished a firearm and said he was “going to start shooting.”

When officers arrived, they say they made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle the caller described. Police say the vehicle was “being driven erratically” in a dirt lot near the fitness center.

Police say the driver exited the vehicle with his hand in his jacket pocket and walked towards officers. Officers say the man pulled what appeared to be a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at officers. The police officers fired their weapons. The man was taken to an area hospital where his condition is listed as critical.

Investigation revealed that the man who called 9-1-1 was the man driving the vehicle, and police say he was driving erratically to get the officers’ attention.

Investigators say that the firearm involved in the incident was later determined to be a fake gun.

“This is truly a tragic event, and our hearts go out to all who were involved and impacted,” said Paco Balderrama, Fresno Police Chief. “I am relieved my officers were not hurt, and no lives were lost.”

Balderrama said that the investigation will continue, adding that body cameras will be released to the public “at the appropriate time and in accordance with the law.”

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, as is routine in such incidents.