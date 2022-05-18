CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a parked trailer.

Around 7:18 a.m., officers responded to calls about a hit-and-run crash.

The caller said that the driver of a car had hit their parked trailer on the curb, causing the trailer to roll onto its side, according to officials.

The driver fled the scene after the crash and no one was inside the trailer at the time, according to police.

Police are describing the suspect vehicle as a white Telsa, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (559) 324-2800, under case 22-27490.

