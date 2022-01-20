Police investigating fatal crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning in central Fresno.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m near Ashlan Avenue and Golden State Boulevard. Upon arrival, officials say two pickup trucks had crashed head-on into each other.

While investigating the incident, police say a grey F150 pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Golden State Boulevard when the collision occurred.

According to officers, the F150 was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 180 and Highway 99 prior to the fatal crash.

Police say the driver of the F150 was fleeing from the previous collision scene when he crashed head-on into a black pickup truck traveling southbound on Golden State Boulevard.

Authorities say the driver of the black pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and passenger of the F150 were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police do not have an update on the conditions of the two occupants at this time.

Fresno Police Department officials say southbound and northbound Golden State Boulevard is closed between Shaw and Ashlan avenues due to the collision and will remain closed until around 1:00 p.m.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time and take an alternative route if possible.