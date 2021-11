FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Fresno Police officers are investigating what appears to be a crashed car in northeast Fresno Monday morning.

The scene is located on Shaw Avenue near Millbrook Avenue. Eastbound Shaw Avenue is closed between Cedar Avenue and 6th Street.

At least two cars are involved. A Fresno County coroner is on scene. No other details are available at this time.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.