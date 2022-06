FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers say they are investigating a burglary early Wednesday morning at Sam’s Italian Deli and Market in central Fresno.

Officers say someone broke into the deli located at First and Clinton avenues around 5:30 a.m. Police are reviewing surveillance videos to help identify suspects.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.