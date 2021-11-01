Police investigating allegations that McLane High School coach, teacher sent inappropriate videos to students

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating a McLane High School teacher and coach after a parent brought forward allegations that the teacher sent inappropriate videos to a student.

A Fresno Police Spokesperson said the department was made aware of the claims and is investigating the incident.

The parent wants to remain anonymous to protect her child’s identity but sent this statement to our station:

“Thee fact that my daughter had to see a grown man’s private area is beyond my comprehension and I’m livid! He isn’t even fired he is suspended!”

Our station reached out to the Fresno Police Department for a copy of the complaint and the police report but have not heard back.

A Fresno Unified Spokesperson would not give details on the investigation including whether or not the teacher is on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

“We are aware of the incident and are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. The safety of students is our utmost priority as a district. That being said, we do not comment on open investigations or personnel issues.” – Fresno Unified School District Spokesperson

The parent who alerted our station of the investigation said she came forward in hopes the school takes serious action and makes sure this doesn’t happen to any other children.

This is an ongoing investigation. Once our station finds out more we will update you on the air and online.